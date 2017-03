Dec 20 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will resume selling its leukemia drug, Iclusig, in the United States, nearly two months after sales were halted due to safety concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a revised label for the drug including a boxed warning, updated safety information and recommendations regarding dosing.

Ariad shares jumped 26 percent to $6.96 in heavy volume trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore)