April 29 Sarissa Capital Management LP said Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc's Harvey Berger would retire as CEO as part of a deal to settle the hedge funds's proxy battle with the drugmaker.

Berger's retirement will be effective upon a successor is appointed, not later than Dec. 31, Sarissa, Ariad's largest shareholder, said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1Fx3boQ) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in)