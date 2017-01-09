EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission:
Jan 9 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.20 billion.
Under the deal, Takeda will pay $24 in cash for each Ariad share, a premium of about 75 percent to its Friday close.
The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of February. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.