Oct 20 Former Democratic presidential candidate
Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings issued a
letter on Thursday seeking information from Ariad
Pharmaceuticals Inc on the "staggering" price increases
for the company's leukemia drug.
The letter was sent a week after Sanders tweeted that: "Drug
corporations' greed is unbelievable. Ariad raised the price of a
leukemia drug to almost $199,000 a year."
Ariad's drug, Iclusig, was approved in December 2012 and is
used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow
cancer in which marrow makes too many white blood cells.
The company's pricing strategy came under scrutiny after the
TheStreet reported earlier this month that the company had
raised the price of the drug. (bit.ly/2dcBAmg)
"In the interest of patients and taxpayers, we are
interested in learning more about the impact that the escalating
price and restrictions on product availability have had,"
Sanders and Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, said in the letter.
Criticism of Ariad, led by Chief Executive Paris
Panayiotopoulos, comes at a time when Mylan NV is being
lambasted by consumers and lawmakers for raising prices on its
lifesaving EpiPen six-fold to over $600 for a package of two in
less than a decade.
Mylan said earlier this month it would pay $465 million to
settle questions over whether it underpaid U.S. government
healthcare programs by misclassifying the EpiPen anti-allergy
drug delivery device.
Up to Wednesday's close, Ariad's stock had fallen 22 percent
since Oct. 5, a day before TheStreet report was published.
