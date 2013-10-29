Oct 29 Sarissa Capital Management LP, a hedge
fund run by investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant,
has taken a 6.22 percent stake in the wounded biotechnology
company Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Ariad's shares have fallen more than 80 percent since Oct.
9, when it announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
had placed a partial hold on patient enrollment in clinical
trials of its cancer drug Iclusig due to safety concerns.
Two days later the FDA said an investigation into heart
risks associated with Iclusig showed that at least 20 percent of
patients experienced blood clots or a narrowing of the veins.
On Oct. 18, Ariad said it would discontinue a trial known as
Epic that was testing Iclusig against Novartis AG's
Gleevec in patients with previously untreated chronic myeloid
leukemia (CML), a blood cancer due to an increased risk of blood
clots in the arteries.
The drug won approval in December to treat CML and
Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia in
patients who had failed to respond to at least one other
therapy. Ariad had hoped to expand use of the drug to newly
diagnosed patients.
The company is in discussions with the FDA about the
product's future.
Ariad is Sarissa's third publicly disclosed investment since
launching earlier this year following an investment in Vivus Inc
and one in Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc, which was
acquired earlier this month by Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co
. Sarissa is run by former Icahn deputy Alexander
Denner.
The firm joined First Manhattan in a successful proxy battle
at Vivus that placed six nominees from First Manhattan and a new
chief executive on the company's board, giving the dissidents a
majority.
Iclusig, known generically as ponatinib, was granted
accelerated approval by the FDA, a process that requires
companies to conduct further studies to prove the drug is as
effective as initially thought.