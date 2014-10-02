Oct 2 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental lung cancer drug received "breakthrough
therapy" status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
sending its shares up 7 percent premarket.
The designation hastens the development and review periods
of a drug that shows evidence of providing improvement over
existing treatment for patients with serious and
life-threatening diseases.
The company said the designation was based on early results
that showed the drug, AP26113, continued to fight against lung
cancer in patients who did not respond to crizotinib, an
already-approved drug made by Pfizer Inc.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)