July 16 Arian Silver Corp suspended milling at its San Jose mine in central Mexico after disputes with the toll mill owner, sending its shares to its lowest in almost two years.

The company's shares were down 21 percent at 17 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. It fell to 16.5 Canadian cents.

Its London-listed shares fell 21 percent to 10.94 pence.

The company did not state the cause for the dispute, but said it was in talks to resolve the dispute. (Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)