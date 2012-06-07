NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
June 7 High-end riding-gear maker Ariat International Inc said on Thursday it will be sold to its management and the Fisher family, the founders of Gap Inc .
The sale was led by private equity firms LNK Partners and Brentwood Associates. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
A source had said the company was likely valued at $350 million to $400 million, Reuters said in an exclusive report of the sale on Wednesday.
LNK and Brentwood invested in Ariat in 2006. At the time, LNK said it had invested $61 million to acquire a significant minority stake in apparel company.
Ariat traces its origins to the early 1990s, and over the years the company has expanded into apparel and accessories for equestrian sports, fashion and work. (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.