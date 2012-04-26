April 26 Software and information technology services company Ariba Inc posted a higher q uarterly profit helped by strong growth in its Network business.

Net income for the quarter was $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with $ 1,000, or break even, last year.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $131.5 million. Revenue from its network business rose 59 percent to $45.4 million.

Ariba shares closed at $35.36 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)