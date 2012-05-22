UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 22 SAP AG said it would buy software and information technology services company Ariba Inc for about $4.5 billion in cash.
The $45 per share offer represents a premium of nearly 20 percent to Ariba's close on Monday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: