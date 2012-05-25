FRANKFURT May 25 German software company SAP said on Friday it expected to use Ariba's $1.5 billion in deferred losses in the next 10 years after its planned takeover of the U.S. company.

"As of Sept. 30, 2011 Ariba's deferred losses amounted to about $1.5 billion," an SAP spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.

He added the losses will have no impact on the profit and loss account of Europe's biggest business software maker, but will only appear as a cash component on its balance sheet.

SAP on Tuesday announced plans to buy Ariba in a deal valuing the business and commerce network company at $4.3 billion.

As Ariba is not profitable at the moment, SAP can get refunds in the coming years on taxes the company paid in the United States. (Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann, writing by Harro ten Wolde)