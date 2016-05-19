Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Arima Lasers :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$44,673,740 in total) for 2015
* Says it to pay stock dividend of T$55,842,180 in total
* Says ex-dividend date July 4
* Says last date before book closure July 5 with book closure period from July 6 to July 10
* Says record date July 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zse3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order