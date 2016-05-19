May 19 Arima Lasers :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$44,673,740 in total) for 2015

* Says it to pay stock dividend of T$55,842,180 in total

* Says ex-dividend date July 4

* Says last date before book closure July 5 with book closure period from July 6 to July 10

* Says record date July 10

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zse3

