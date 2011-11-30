HONG KONG Nov 30 Beijing-based hedge fund Ariose Capital plans to expand into Hong Kong in early 2012 after a 35 percent return on its China long/short equity fund since the launch in April to the end of October, according to two sources and a letter to investors seen by Reuters.

The $60 million Ariose China Growth Fund, set up by Yi Xin, a former portfolio manager at China's Harvest Fund Management, gained 10.5 percent in October, the letter showed.

By comparison, the MSCI China Index rose about 15 percent last month and was down 18 percent between April and October. The Eurekahedge Greater China long/short equities index is down 11 percent since April.

Ariose partner Zhen Tao declined to comment.

"Going into October, we were cautious on the macro environment given the European uncertainties and China's slowing growth," the firm said in a letter to investors.

When markets fell more than 9 percent in the first two trading days of October, the hedge fund took the view that the market was oversold. In response, it covered some of its shorts and added exposure to financial, property and gaming sectors. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)