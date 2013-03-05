LOD, Israel, March 5 Miya, the water company set up by Israeli billionaire Shari Arison, will continue to expand into Latin America, Europe and Asia this year to meet rising demand for drinkable water.

Arison said Miya was already doing projects in the Bahamas, Manila and in Brazil.

"Most urban water systems lose a huge amount of water and we have come up with the way of using efficient management that reduces that lossage, which creates more water for people," Arison told Reuters on the sidelines of a philanthropic event known as Good Deeds Day.

She noted that Miya has had requests for projects in Europe and in Puerto Rico.

Arison, with a net worth of $4.2 billion, is No. 308 on Forbes' billionaires list and is the fourth richest person in Israel.

Through her investment arm Arison Holdings, she is the controlling shareholder of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank. Arison also controls Shikun & Binui, Israel's top construction group.

Her brother, Micky Arison, is chief executive of cruise line Carnival Corp.

Arison said she was interested in further investments for Shikun & Binui in solar energy.

"Anything that's good for the environment, that's where we want to be," Arison said.

Arison launched Good Deeds Day in Israel seven years ago and on Tuesday visited various projects such as building a garden and improving an Arab school in Lod.

"We have forgotten simple human values and it's really to remind people that anyone can do a good deed," she said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)