March 31 Arista Networks, a maker of network
switches, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $200 million
in an initial public offering.
The Santa Clara-based company, whose competitors include
Cisco Systems Inc, listed Morgan Stanley and Citigroup
as lead underwriters to the offering in its IPO filing on
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
