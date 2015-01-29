Jan 29 Ariston Real Estate AG :
* Voluntary public offer to the shareholders of Ariston Real
Estate AG
* Taunus Capital Management AG, proposes shareholders of
Ariston Real Estate a voluntary public tender offer at a price
of 0.48 euros ($1) per share
* At same time, Innomotive Beteiligungs AG has informed that
it will soon publish voluntary cash offer to shareholders of
Ariston Real Estate at a price of 0.60 euros per share
