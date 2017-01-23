(Updates with lockdown lifted)

LOS ANGELES Jan 23 A U.S. Air Force base near Tucson, Arizona was locked down for about an hour on Monday following unconfirmed reports of "gunshot sounds" heard there, a base spokeswoman said.

No further details of the incident at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base were immediately available, according to a spokeswoman for the base.

The base announced the lockdown on social media shortly before 10 a.m. (1700 GMT), saying that there were "unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds."

An all clear was declared about an hour later and the base said personnel there were "free to resume all normal operations."

