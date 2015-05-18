May 18 Arizona Public Service Co will join the California power market in October 2016, the Phoenix-based utility and the California Independent System Operator (ISO) announced Monday.

Through this agreement, California ISO, which operates the power grid in California and parts of Nevada, would add Arizona Public Service to the Energy Imbalance Market (EIM).

The EIM uses technology to find the most efficient resources over a larger geographical area. The state hopes this will reduce electricity costs and enhance reliability by providing a larger pool of resources for system operators to use in managing the grid.

Apart from Arizona Public Service, the other participants in the EIM include Puget Sound Energy and Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Another Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit, NV Energy of Las Vegas, is expected to begin participating in the market in October.

The EIM will encompass seven western states -- California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming -- by year-end, according to the ISO. (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)