SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services and Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday revised their
outlooks on Arizona to positive from stable, citing the state's
improved finances.
"We base the outlook revision on improved budget
stabilization fund balances and limited debt and debt issuance
plans," S&P said in a statement, adding that it affirmed its
AA-minus issuer credit rating on Arizona.
S&P also revised its outlook on Arizona's outstanding
certificates of participation to positive from stable and
affirmed their A-plus rating.
Moody's affirmed Arizona's Aa3 issuer rating and related
lease-backed ratings, in addition to revising the outlook to
positive.
"The positive outlook reflects recent strong economic trends
and the expectation of continued growth in the near term,
combined with improvement in the state's liquidity and General
Fund balances," Moody's said in a statement.