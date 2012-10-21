(Adds detail, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 21 Saudi property developer Dar al-Arkan missed expectations with a 2.9 percent fall in quarterly net profit,

Dar al-Arkan did not give a reason for the year-on-year decline in third-quarter earnings, saying on Sunday earnings fell 33 percent from the second quarter mainly because of lower sales, which were affected by unspecified seasonal factors.

The kingdom's largest property developer made a third-quarter net profit of 221 million riyals ($59 million), compared with a forecast for 243.5 million in a Reuters poll. Operating profit fell 6.8 percent to 270 million riyals.

The kingdom's real estate sector is experiencing very strong demand for housing, and the long-term outlook was strengthened in early July when the government said it had approved a mortgage law that will regulate lending to house buyers.

Dar al-Arkan's chairman said in an interview in July the company was comfortable financially after repaying most of its debt, and expected profit growth above 10 percent in 2013. Its second-quarter net profit rose 11 percent. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dan Lalor) (asma.alsharif@thomsonreuters.com; +96626603848; Reuters Messaging: asma.alsharif.reuters.com@reuters.net)