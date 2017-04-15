By Steve Barnes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 15 A U.S. judge in
Little Rock on Saturday temporarily blocked plans by Arkansas to
hold a rapid series of executions this month, after the inmates
argued the state's rush to the death chamber was
unconstitutional and reckless.
Arkansas, which has not carried out an execution in 12
years, planned to kill seven convicted murderers beginning
Monday. No state has ever executed as many inmates in as short a
period since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty
in 1976.
The state Supreme Court on Friday granted a stay of
execution on one of the seven, and an eighth inmate whom the
state planned to execution won an earlier stay.
(Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis;
Editing by Alistair Bell)