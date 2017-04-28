(Adds lawsuit related to four executions)
By Jon Herskovitz
April 28 A lawyer for an executed Arkansas death
row inmate asked the state on Friday to investigate why his
client coughed and convulsed on a death chamber gurney, saying a
lethal injection drug may have been the cause.
A separate group of lawyers for Arkansas death row inmates
asked a federal court to preserve evidence in the four
executions Arkansas held over eight days this month, saying in a
lawsuit that the state's protocols "did not prevent an execution
by torture."
Arkansas, which had not held an execution in 12 years,
concluded its executions series by putting to death Kenneth
Williams on Thursday night. Accounts of his execution raised
fresh concerns about whether the sedative midazolam, a
Valium-like drug, is effective in lethal injection mixes.
Witnesses said Williams, who admitted to killing four
people, jerked and gasped for air for about 30 seconds a few
minutes after his execution began. The state said it was a
routine execution lasting about 15 minutes, but critics said
something was amiss.
"It is not a normal reaction to therapeutic doses of
midazolam," said Jonathan Groner, a professor of surgery at the
Ohio State University College of Medicine who has testified
against the drug's use in executions.
"Was the drug doing what the state intended it to do or was
the person being chemically waterboarded on the way to being
killed?" he asked in an interview when talking about execution
mixes.
Shawn Nolan, a lawyer for Williams, on Friday asked Arkansas
to investigate his execution.
The lawsuit filed in a U.S. district court in Little Rock
said: "If the midazolam fails to keep the prisoner under
anesthesia, the prisoner would be awake and aware but unable to
move or speak or even open his eyes, so he would then look
completely serene despite being in agony."
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, who set the hurried
execution schedule because the state's supply of midazolam
expires at the end of April, told reporters there was no need
for an investigation and all the executions were carried out
within Arkansas' protocols.
The United Nations' human rights office voiced deep concern
on Friday, saying the state's rush to carry out the executions
before a drug expired added to the "arbitrariness and cruelty"
of the process.
Midazolam is supposed to render inmates unconscious but
critics say it has failed in some cases, leaving them to feel
the effects of a paralytic that halts breathing and another drug
that stops the heart while causing an excruciating burning
sensation.
Major pharmaceutical companies began a sales ban on lethal
injections drugs about six years ago to death penalty prison
systems due to ethical concerns.
Several states then turned to new mixes that included
midazolam. The drug was used in troubled executions in Oklahoma
and Arizona where witnesses said inmates twisted in pain on
death chamber gurneys.
Death penalty supporters have said some pain in executions
is warranted given the brutality of the murders the condemned
typically commit and the harm they have inflicted on victim's
families.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Steve
Barnes in Grady, Arkansas and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva;
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Tom Brown)