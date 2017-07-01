July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after
gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on
Saturday, police said on social media.
At least one person injured in the shooting at a venue
called the Power Ultra Lounge was initially listed in critical
condition and has since been upgraded to stable, Little Rock
police said on Twitter.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in
connection with the shooting.
"We do not believe this incident was an active-shooter or
terror-related incident," police said on Twitter. "It appears to
have been a dispute at a concert."
A police spokesman did not immediately return calls or
emails.
None of the 17 shooting victims has died, police added.
The shooting broke out at about 2:30 a.m. local time on
Saturday, according to local media, which is about thirty
minutes after the club closes.
Some of the victims are juveniles, according to a Twitter
post by a reporter for local television station KATV.
