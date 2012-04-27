(Adds analyst comments, share movement)
* Q1 adj shr/loss $0.63 vs estimates $0.18 - I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $440.9 mln vs estimates $450.7 mln
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct
April 27 U.S. trucker Arkansas Best Corp
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by
higher costs and lower daily tonnage levels, sending its shares
down nearly 11 percent.
Daily tonnage -- the amount of cargo a truck carries -- was
12.5 percent below last year levels, hurt mainly due to the
company's pricing actions.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted an
adjusted loss of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts on average expected a loss of 18 cents
per share.
Todd Fowler, an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets, said
the impact of the pricing actions on tonnage, network
utilization, margins and earnings were underestimated.
"Lower tonnage levels could now have a greater impact on
results than previously anticipated," Fowler said. The analyst
downgraded his rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy."
However, the company said it experienced good sequential
tonnage trends in April as it added new customers and saw
additional shipments from existing customers. On a
year-over-year basis, tonnage for April was lower.
"April would be the weakest month of that (second) quarter,
June is always stronger than April or May," CEO Judy McReynolds
said in a conference call.
Arkansas Best's shares, which have fallen 9 percent since
the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company reported fourth-quarter
results, were down 6 percent, or $1.05, at $16.33, in midday
trading on the Nasdaq. Earlier in the day, the stock touched a
near seven-month low of $15.50.
