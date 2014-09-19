PARIS, Sept 19 French oil major Total
said on Friday it had received an offer from chemicals group
Arkema to buy its Bostik adhesives unit for 1.74
billion euros ($2.24 billion).
The offer values Bostik at 11 times the company's earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
the statement said.
In a separate statement, Arkema said the deal will boost its
cashflow from the first year and earnings-per-share from the
second year.
With sales of 1.53 billion euros, Bostik is the number 3
worldwide in adhesives.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)