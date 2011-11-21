PARIS Nov 21 French specialty chemicals group Arkema said it plans to buy polyamide producer Hipro Polymers and sebacic acid leader Casda Biomaterials as it continues its expansion in China.

The purchase price is based on an enterprise value of $365 million for all of the capital of both companies, which are mainly owned by a joint venture between privately owned Chinese specialty chemical company Feixiang Chemicals and asset manager Bain Capital, Arkema said on Monday.

Both target companies are expected to generate aggregate sales of $230 million for 2011, Arkema said. They employ 750 people on two sites in China.

Arkema has said it wants to acquire around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) of sales. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)