PARIS, Sept 9 Belgian holding company Groupe
Bruxelles Lambert has increased the share of its
voting rights in French chemicals company Arkema to
10.26 percent after buying shares outside the market on Sept. 2.
In a filing with France's AMF stock market regulator, GBL
said it currently holds a 7.53 percent stake in Arkema and that
it might further increase its holding depending on market
opportunities.
Its stake in Arkema's capital was 5 percent as of June 10,
according to Reuters data.
GBL and Arkema were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)