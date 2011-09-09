* Currently holds 7.53 percent stake in Arkema

* Stake was 5 pct as of June 10 - Thomson Reuters data

PARIS, Sept 9 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has increased the share of its voting rights in French chemicals company Arkema to 10.26 percent after buying shares outside the market on Sept. 2.

In a filing with France's AMF stock market regulator, GBL said it currently holds a 7.53 percent stake in Arkema and that it might further increase its holding depending on market opportunities.

Its stake in Arkema's capital was 5 percent as of June 10, according to Reuters data.

GBL and Arkema were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)