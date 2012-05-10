* Confirms 2016 earnings, sales targets
* Q1 EBITDA drops 12.5 pct, sales rise 14 pct
(Adds detail)
PARIS May 10 French specialty chemical group
Arkema posted a 12.5 percent drop in first-quarter core
profit on Thursday and forecast second-quarter earnings would
also decline year-on-year as market conditions remain less
favourable than a year ago.
The group confirmed its mid-term growth targets for 2016
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and sales, however, which it raised in March after
meeting its previous goals five years early in 2011.
"Despite the uncertainties of the general macro-economic
environment, the fundamentals that drive Arkema's performance
are favourable, in particular ongoing growth in emerging
countries and as many opportunities as ever in the major trends
related to sustainable development," Chief Executive Thierry Le
Henaff said in a statement.
Arkema said that while earnings were down year-on-year, they
confirmed a recovery in demand following destocking in the
second half of last year. Core profit fell to 253 million euros
($327.17 million), with a margin of 15.6 percent.
First-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 1.62 billion euros,
boosted by a series of acquisitions including specialty resins
groups Sartomer and Cray Valley and Chinese companies Hipro
Polymers and Casda Biomaterials.
Arkema said market conditions improved noticeably during the
period compared with the last three months of 2011. The company
also predicted that it would pass on a sharp rise in raw
material costs fully to customers in the second quarter.
Arkema said in March that it expected core earnings to reach
1.25 billion euros in 2016, with sales growing to 8 billion.
Growth will come from acquisitions, capacity expansion in
Asia and the start-up of new units, as well as demand for
high-margin products, Arkema said then.
($1=0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Lane and Mike Nesbit)