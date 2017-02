PARIS Nov 9 French specialty chemicals company Arkema said it still expects to grow core profit by around 30 percent this year even as the macroeconomic context has become more uncertain and after it posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter earnings.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 263 million euros ($363 million) in the quarter, thanks to strong growth in Asia, which accounted for one-fifth of revenue, Arkema said on Wednesday.

Sales rose 19 percent to 1.849 billion euros, it added. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)