* Transaction to lead to exceptional 470 mln eur net expense
* No restructuring of plants, staff to be kept and
transferred
* Shares rise as much as 24 pct
* Arkema to focus on high-margin businesses only
(Updates shares, adds quotes, details)
By Caroline Jacobs and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Nov 23 Arkema is
offloading its loss-making vinyl division to Swiss group Klesch,
as the French chemicals group refocuses on products less
sensitive to volatility in raw material prices and the economic
cycle.
The transfer of the division, which has suffered from a
downturn in the European construction market, should lead to
exceptional net expenses of around 470 million euros ($634
million) in 2011, including a cash charge of about 100 million,
Arkema said on Wednesday.
"It is before the large cyclical reversal everyone was
waiting for, so even if they pay 100 million euros to get rid of
it, it is not the end of the world," Societe Generale analyst
Patrick Lambert said.
He said the market now no longer had any reason to apply a
discount on the shares based on the cyclical nature and negative
impact of the vinyl business.
Arkema shares were up 15.6 percent to 46.90 euros by 1522
GMT, having jumped as much as 24 percent. The stock had been
suspended ahead of the announcement as Arkema's board met to
discuss the future of the vinyl business.
"This will complete Arkema's refocusing on specialty
chemicals around... industrial chemicals and performance
products... (marked) by high quality, innovation and growth
potential and financial profitability," Arkema Chairman and
Chief Executive Thierry Le Henaff told a conference call.
The Industrial Chemicals division makes products for
refrigeration, acrylic glass, paints or nappies, for which
demand in emerging countries is growing rapidly. Performance
Products include materials that can resist ultra-high
temperatures for use in the car, aerospace or oil industry.
Klesch is a family-owned investment group active in the oil,
gas, transportation, electricity and aluminium industries.
"Klesch will put the vinyl division at the heart of its
strategy whereas it was on the sidelines with Arkema," Le Henaff
said.
Chairman and founder Gary Klesch told Reuters he expected to
invest between 70 million and 80 million euros in the vinyl unit
in the next 2-3 years.
Arkema said the project would not entail any restructuring
of the manufacturing plants involved, while 1,780 employees in
France and 850 outside the country would be transferred to the
new entity, headquartered in Lyon.
Arkema's Vinyl division made 19 percent of group sales in
2010 against 25 percent in 2005. Sales reached 1.1 billion euros
and have remained little changed since 2008.
The division made a loss before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 14 million euros in 2010, after a 31 million
euro loss in 2009.
"This divestment of the loss-making vinyl division is a
strategic good move for Arkema," a Paris-based trader said,
adding that it would give the company a much more attractive
profile and leave it with a still healthy balance sheet.
Vinyl products end up in pipes, packaging, cables, wires,
pulp and paper. Vinyl is one of Arkema's three business
segments, alongside industrial chemicals and performance
products.
($1=0.7410 euros)
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Will Waterman
and Mike Nesbit)