July 5 Ark Therapeutics Group Plc said it would take "all steps available" to it to protect its rights after Crawford Healthcare, which bought its wound-care business, excluded certain products that could have triggered milestone payments to Ark.

Ark Therapeutics said it was confident the sales of KerraMax Care, a wound dressing product, should be included in the revenue.

The exclusion of KerraMax Care sales makes it unlikely that the revenue targets required to trigger the earn-out consideration would be met in 2013, Ark said.

Cheshire-based Crawford had bought Ark's wound-care business for 2.7 million pounds ($4.1 million) in February 2011.

At that time, Crawford had agreed to make an upfront payment of 765,000 pounds to Ark Therapeutics, and a further 1.9 million pounds based on the achievement of certain revenue and other milestones.