March 28 Ark Therapeutics Group Plc
* Signed heads of terms and suspension of trading
* Company has signed heads of terms in connection with
possible acquisition of a revenue-generating and profitable
uk-based private company in healthcare support services sector
* Transaction would be structured by way of an acquisition
of target by ark in consideration for issue of new ark shares to
shareholders
* Proposed acquisition of target constitutes a "reverse
takeover"
* However intention would be that existing ark shareholders
would retain a significant minority of equity of enlarged
company
* Board expects to make a further announcement in due
course.
* Requested listing of ark's premium listed shares on main
market of london stock exchange be suspended by uk listing
authority pending publication of required shareholder documents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: