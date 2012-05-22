COPENHAGEN May 22 Nordic cooperatively owned dairy group Arla Foods is planning major acquisitions in the UK and Germany that will boost its revenues by 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.55 billion) per year, the Denmark-based company said on Tuesday.

Arla Foods said it aimed to acquire Germany's eighth largest dairy, the cooperative Milch-Union Hocheifel (MUH), and the UK's fourth largest dairy, the cooperative Milk Link, to strengthen its position as one of Europe's biggest dairy groups.

"The owner representatives in Arla Foods and MUH and the members of Milk Link will make a decision on whether to merge on June 26, and the mergers will require clearance from the regulatory authorities," Arla Foods said in a statement.

Arla did not give financial details of the planned takeovers, but said it expected the mergers to take effect this year. ($1 = 5.8205 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)