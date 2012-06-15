COPENHAGEN, June 15 Nordic dairy group Arla said
on Friday it would make a large investment in China, becoming an
indirect shareholder in China's Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd
, and would expand the Arla brand to new product
categories for sale in China.
Arla, the Danish-Swedish cooperatively owned dairy group,
will become a partner in Mengniu Dairy alongside Mengniu's
single largest shareholder, Cofco Corporation, Arla
said in a statement.
The deals announced during a visit to Denmark by Chinese
President Hu Jintao are expected to boost Arla's total turnover
in China five-fold by 2016, from last year's 700 million Danish
crowns ($118.65 million), Arla said.
($1 = 5.8998 Danish crowns)
