BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 9 Arlington Asset Investment Corp shareholders re-elected its board of directors on Thursday, defeating Imation Corp's attempt to gain five board seats, according to people familiar with the matter.
Imation, backed by activist Clinton Group, held less than 0.1 percent of Arlington shares. Spokesmen for Arlington and Imation declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results