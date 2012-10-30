LONDON Oct 30 British chip designer ARM
on Tuesday launched its first 64-bit processors to power the
next generation of smartphones and tablets and offer low-energy
solutions for servers.
The Cambridge-based company, whose technology is in Apple's
iPhone 5 and Samsung's Galaxy S3, said its
latest blueprints would deliver three times today's processing
power using the same amount of energy.
The move to 64-bit architecture, from ARM's current 32-bit
designs, will give ARM-based chips increased processing power
but retain the energy efficiency central to its technology, the
company said.
ARM's processor division marketing VP Noel Hurley said
demand for more power came from the proliferation of data driven
by smartphones and tablets.
"When we are looking at 'superphones' and tablets, the
consumer is having to deal with much more data, particularly if
they start to originate material on these devices," he said.
ARM, which dominates the smartphone processor market, has
started to make inroads into server markets, a stronghold of its
rival Intel.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc said on Monday it would
start making ARM-based processors for servers as well as x86
architecture.
Licensees of ARM's new 64-bit Cortex A-50 series include
AMD, Broadcom, Calxeda, HiSilicon, Samsung and
STMicroelectronics, the company said, and the first
chips are expected to ship in 2014.