US STOCKS-Wall St hits new highs as Trump speech reignites rally
* Indexes up: Dow 1.15 ptc, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Oct 3 ARM Holdings PLC : * Benchmark raises target price to $54 from $48;rating overweight
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Indexes up: Dow 1.15 ptc, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is a tax regime change
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index bounced higher on Wednesday as its heavyweight financial services group cheered signs from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers that raised expectations for a March rate hike.