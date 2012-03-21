* Will replace Doug Dunn at group's AGM in May

LONDON, March 21 British chip designer ARM Holdings said on Wednesday it had picked John Buchanan to succeed Doug Dunn as chairman.

Buchanan is currently chairman of artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew, deputy chairman of Vodafone and a senior independent director of BHP Billiton.

Dunn, who has been chairman of the Cambridge-based company since 2006, will step down at the group's AGM on May 3. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Matt Scuffham)