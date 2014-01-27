LONDON Jan 27 British chip designer ARM Holdings said Stuart Chambers was joining its board as chairman designate to replace John Buchanan on March 1 when he steps down at his own request due to a medical condition.

Chambers, who is chairman of Rexam and a non-executive director of Tesco, joins the Cambridge-based firm, whose designs are in nearly all mobile phones, less than a year after Simon Segars replaced Warren East as chief executive.