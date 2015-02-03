By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 3 Chip designer ARM Holdings
Plc on Tuesday unveiled a new processor
blueprint with improved computing performance and beefed-up
graphics aimed at smartphones and tablets to be launched next
year.
ARM's new Cortex-A72 processor design and related technology
improvements come as the smartphone industry struggles with
cooling demand after years of explosive growth sparked by Apple
Inc's iPhone in 2007.
Investors are concerned about lower royalty rates for ARM as
growth in the smartphone market shifts to China, where consumers
typically buy devices priced at $200 or less, compared with more
than $600 in the United States.
Rather than making its own chips, ARM licenses its processor
technology to other semiconductor companies, including Qualcomm
Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, as well
as to Apple. It receives royalties based on the selling prices
of chips shipped by its partners.
ARM's new processor has 3.5 times the performance of
comparable chips from 2014, executives said at an event in San
Francisco.
The chip design will also deliver a 75 percent reduction in
energy use, helping reduce battery drain on smartphones, they
claimed.
Some of the improvements will be due to advances in
manufacturing technology at contract manufacturers like Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the Cambridge,
U.K.-based company said.
Nandan Nayampally, ARM's vice president of marketing, said
with the Cortex-A72's increased computing horsepower,
smartphones and tablets will be able to handle complex computing
like voice analysis without having to connect to the Internet.
Many compute-heavy tasks on smartphones today are handled
remotely in data centers owned by Internet heavyweights like
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Facebook Inc
instead of by the smartphone's processor, with results
instantly sent to the device.
"There's more than enough performance on tap (for)
increasing complexity on the local device," Nayampally said,
adding that devices made with the new chip technology would
likely ship in early 2016.
Ten companies have licensed the new technology, including
China's Rockchip and Taiwan's MediaTek Inc, ARM said.
ARM shares were up 0.6 percent to $47.64 in Nasdaq trading.
