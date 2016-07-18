Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday Japanese company Softbank's decision to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings showed Britain's economy could be successful after the country voted to leave the European Union.
Welcoming the deal as a boost for British jobs and the economy, a spokeswoman for Britain's new prime minister said May believed the deal was in the country's national interest -- a gauge she will use in all future foreign takeovers.
"This is good news for British workers, it's good news for the British economy, it shows that, as the prime minister has been saying, we can make a success of leaving the European Union," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.