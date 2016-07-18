Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 A fall in the value of sterling after Britons voted to leave the European Union did not affect Japanese firm SoftBank's decision to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.
"We did not use this as an opportunity to buy cheaper... Brexit did not bring us any discount," Masayoshi Son told reporters at a news conference in London. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.