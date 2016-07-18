Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SINGAPORE, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to buying ARM Holdings PLC for $32 billion and an announcement could come as early as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.
SoftBank could not be immediately reached for comment on a public holiday in Japan. ARM officials were not reachable outside market hours. (Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.