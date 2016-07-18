Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group made its first formal approach to buy UK chip designer ARM after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, a source close to the situation said.
The shock vote to leave the 28-member bloc has hammered sterling and hurt confidence in the British economy, but the share price in ARM has risen as the group's revenues are largely in dollars.
The source said the change in the value of the pound and the firm's share price meant the deal was around 7 percent more expensive than it would have been if it had happened a month ago.
The firm also briefed Britain's new prime minister, Theresa May, and finance minister, Philip Hammond, on the deal over the weekend ahead of the announcement on Monday. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.