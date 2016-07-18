Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to buy British chip designer ARM Holdings for 24.3 billion pounds ($32 billion), in a deal that will retain the company's management and grow its workforce.
Arm, Britain's preeminent technology company, said the two boards had reached agreement on the terms of the deal, with SoftBank paying 1,700 pence in cash for each ARM share, representing a premium of around 43 percent.
Shareholders will also receive a dividend.
SoftBank said it intended to preserve the ARM organisation, including its headquarters in Cambridge in central England, its existing senior management team, brand and partnership-based business model.
It also pledged to at least double ARM's employee headcount in the UK and increase its headcount outside of the country over the next five years. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.