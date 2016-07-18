SINGAPORE, July 18 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to buy ARM Holdings PLC for 23.4 billion pounds ($31.04 billion), the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the negotiations.

The deal, one of the largest in European technology to date, is expected to be announced later on Monday, the newspaper said.

SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7539 pounds) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)