Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank does not expect any regulatory obstacles to its deal to acquire British chip designer ARM Holdings, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.
"We do not see any major obstacles in getting approval from other countries," Masayoshi Son told reporters.
He said he did not anticipate any opposition from any of ARM'S major customers, including Apple and Samsung , saying there would be no conflict of interest with them.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.