LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank does not expect any regulatory obstacles to its deal to acquire British chip designer ARM Holdings, its chairman and CEO said on Monday.

"We do not see any major obstacles in getting approval from other countries," Masayoshi Son told reporters.

He said he did not anticipate any opposition from any of ARM'S major customers, including Apple and Samsung , saying there would be no conflict of interest with them.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; editing by Kate Holton)