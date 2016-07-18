LONDON, July 18 Britain's ARM.L said it
did not consult its partners such as Apple, Samsung
and Qualcomm, that use its technology in
billions of chips before agreeing a $32 billion takeover from
Japan's Softbank.
Chief Executive Simon Segars said, as is customary in
takeovers, only a small number of people were involved in the
talks.
"This is about a decision that a board ultimately needs to
take and the board is there to make sure that the interests of
all stakeholders are maintained," he told Reuters on Monday.
"So no, we weren't out consulting with our customers, we
believe this is going to be a great thing for ARM, our partners,
our employees, our shareholders and that's the judgment we've
taken."
Segars also said Softbank's pledge to double ARM's workforce
in Britain, adding anther 1,600 staff, would be legally binding
in the final paperwork.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)