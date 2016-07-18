Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, July 18 Japan's SoftBank said it was willing to do the $32 billion deal to buy Britain's ARM Holdings because it believes it is close to turning around another major acquisition, the U.S. mobile operator Sprint.
SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son told a news conference on Monday that he had enough confidence that Sprint was turning around after several years where the business has struggled.
Loss-making U.S. carrier Sprint has been a major headache for SoftBank, which bought a majority stake in 2013.
He also said he made the approach after Britain voted to leave the EU and that the subsequent fall in sterling had not been a major factor.
"Brexit didn't affect my decision... I would have made this decision, at this time, with or without Brexit," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Jemima Kelly; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.