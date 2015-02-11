LONDON Feb 11 British chip designer ARM
Holdings posted a 25 percent rise in fourth-quarter
profit, ahead of expectations, helped by a strong year end in
companies licensing its technology and growing royalty revenues
from customers such as Apple.
The company, whose technology powers the iPhone 6,
reported pretax profit of 118.9 million pounds on revenue of
225.9 million pounds, up 19 percent.
"We anticipate that total group dollar revenues for Q1 will
be up about 10 percent percent year on year, based on
strengthening royalty revenue growth, and our expectation of the
profile of licence revenue through the year," the company said
on Wednesday.
Analysts were predicting pretax profit of 113 million
pounds, according to a consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 0.6561 pounds)
